Business Blasters Investment Summit “Successful”, Investors From Across The Country Participated

Delhi government's Business Blasters programme was held today

Saying that the Business Blasters Investment Summit was tremendously successful due to the hard work of the children of Delhi government schools, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a statement said that the government will start the program in private schools of Delhi as well. The Delhi government, today on March 5, organised the first-ever Expo-Investment Summit under the Business Blasters program at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

The event saw over a hundred teams of Delhi government schools put their entrepreneurial ventures out on show for investment like a formal investment program. The Deputy Chief Minister personally met with every single team at the event and discussed with them avenues to drive their business better.

While attending the summit, Mr Sisodia said: “Kejriwal government is committed to provide better education to every child of Delhi and in this direction through programs like Business Blasters, we are fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

“He appealed to the investors to invest in children's start-ups and give them guidance. Any government can do such experiments only up to a certain level. It is the job of the entrepreneurs to take it forward from here,” the minister added.

Hundreds of investors from all over the country participated in the expo.

Being impressed by the ideas of the children, an official statement said, the investors invested crores in the start-ups. Investors, according to the statement, said that the business ideas of school children are quite unique and they are confident that on the basis of the students’ hard work and self-confidence, these children will make a significant contribution to the country's economy. “By setting up great companies in future they will overcome the issue of unemployment in the country,” they added.