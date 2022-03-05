  • Home
  • Education
  • Business Blasters Investment Summit “Successful”, Investors From Across The Country Participated

Business Blasters Investment Summit “Successful”, Investors From Across The Country Participated

Saying that the Business Blasters Investment Summit was tremendously successful due to the hard work of the children of Delhi government schools, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a statement said that the government will start the program in private schools of Delhi as well.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 5, 2022 10:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Swimming Pools At 2 Delhi Government Schools
Delhi Govt To Hold Business Blasters Programme Today; Students To Pitch Over 100 Start-Up Ideas
Amid Covid Pandemic, Maharashtra Sees Drop In Numbers Of Severe Acute Malnourished Children
Delhi's Business Blasters Tomorrow; Government School Students To Pitch Over 100 Start-Up Ideas To Investors
67% Girls In Urban Slums Didn't Attend Online Classes During 1st Lockdown: Report
Registration For Delhi Schools of Specialised Excellence (SoSE) Ends Soon; Over 55,000 Apply So Far
Business Blasters Investment Summit “Successful”, Investors From Across The Country Participated
Delhi government's Business Blasters programme was held today
New Delhi:

Saying that the Business Blasters Investment Summit was tremendously successful due to the hard work of the children of Delhi government schools, the Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, in a statement said that the government will start the program in private schools of Delhi as well. The Delhi government, today on March 5, organised the first-ever Expo-Investment Summit under the Business Blasters program at the Thyagaraj Stadium.

The event saw over a hundred teams of Delhi government schools put their entrepreneurial ventures out on show for investment like a formal investment program. The Deputy Chief Minister personally met with every single team at the event and discussed with them avenues to drive their business better.

While attending the summit, Mr Sisodia said: “Kejriwal government is committed to provide better education to every child of Delhi and in this direction through programs like Business Blasters, we are fulfilling the dreams of Babasaheb Ambedkar.”

“He appealed to the investors to invest in children's start-ups and give them guidance. Any government can do such experiments only up to a certain level. It is the job of the entrepreneurs to take it forward from here,” the minister added.

Hundreds of investors from all over the country participated in the expo.

Being impressed by the ideas of the children, an official statement said, the investors invested crores in the start-ups. Investors, according to the statement, said that the business ideas of school children are quite unique and they are confident that on the basis of the students’ hard work and self-confidence, these children will make a significant contribution to the country's economy. “By setting up great companies in future they will overcome the issue of unemployment in the country,” they added.

Click here for more Education News
Education News Manish Sisodia
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet
Live | Board Exam 2022 Live: CBSE Term 1 Result Date, JKBOSE Scorecard, ICSE, Haryana Time Table, Date Sheet
West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16
West Bengal: Over 6.21 Lakh Girls, 4.96 Lakh Boys To Sit For Class 10 Board Exams From Mar 7 To 16
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Last Date To Challenge Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key Tomorrow
BSEB Inter Result 2022: Last Date To Challenge Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key Tomorrow
IIT Madras Start-Up Boot Camp’s 8 Finale Teams Share Learnings
IIT Madras Start-Up Boot Camp’s 8 Finale Teams Share Learnings
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Swimming Pools At 2 Delhi Government Schools
Manish Sisodia Inaugurates Swimming Pools At 2 Delhi Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................