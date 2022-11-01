  • Home
  • Education
  • Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab

Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab

Under the first phase of the launch of the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme, 31 schools in nine districts including at Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur will implement the scheme.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 1, 2022 10:30 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Schools, Colleges To Remain Closed Today In These Districts Due To Heavy Rains
Haryana: Schools In Several Districts To Be Closed On October 30, November 2 Due To Elections
Delhi Commission For Protection Of Child Rights Early Warning System Helps Students Resume Formal Education
Rajasthan Approves Rs 36 Crore To Set Up Digital Libraries In 344 Government-Run Residential Schools
Maharashtra: Ramshackle Village School Gets New Lease Of Life After Makeover By NGOs
Darul Uloom Deoband Among 306 Madrasas In Saharanpur Not Recognised By UP Madarsa Board, Says Survey
Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship Scheme Launched In Punjab
Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship scheme will be implemented in Punjab from next academic year
New Delhi:

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Tuesday launched the Business Blaster Young Entrepreneurship scheme, aimed at developing young entrepreneurs at the school-level. Education Minister Bains said under this scheme, the students of Class 11 will be provided seed money of Rs 2,000 to start a business. Under the first phase, the scheme will be launched in 31 schools in nine districts -- Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Sangrur, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Rupnagar, and Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar.

The scheme will be implemented in all schools in the state from the next academic year, he said in an official release. Under this scheme, first business proposals will be taken from children and then those proposals will be discussed with established industrialists.

A group of eight students will be formed for a proposal which is found suitable and they will be given complete guidance, he said. There are intelligent children studying in the government schools of Punjab and they have the ability to change the country and the world, Mr Bains said. He hoped that this scheme will not only turn the students of government schools into employers but also eliminate many problems of the state.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Punjab Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee In Full For First Year UG Students Up To October 31: UGC To Universities
Refund Cancellation, Migration Fee In Full For First Year UG Students Up To October 31: UGC To Universities
Delhi University Gears Up To Welcome First-Year UG Students
Delhi University Gears Up To Welcome First-Year UG Students
ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22
ICAI Exam 2022: Observations On CA Inter, Final Question Paper Can Be Sent By November 22
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Out; Direct Link
Punjab NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Provisional Allotment List Out; Direct Link
Delhi University To Create Cluster Colleges To Operate As Knowledge Networks
Delhi University To Create Cluster Colleges To Operate As Knowledge Networks
.......................... Advertisement ..........................