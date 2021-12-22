Business Blaster Programme Helps Students Providing Employment: Manish Sisodia

Business Blaster programme empowers students, said Manish Sisodia

Delhi government’s initiative Business Blaster programme for school students is empowering the students and is enabling them to provide employment to people in their community, said Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday. Mr Sisodia interacted with some of the girl students in government schools and talked about their entrepreneurial experiences. Business Blaster programme that provides seed money to the students in government schools to start their own business and become self-sufficient.

In a routine inspection, Delhi's deputy CM visited Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Pushp Vihar and talked with the girls on how they got benefitted through the business blasters programme. "Today, the major issue in this country is that every student is studying to get a good job rather than being a "job creator," which is why the Delhi Government has implemented the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum (EMC) in all of its government schools," said Mr Sisodia.

In a communique, the Delhi government shared a few of the experiences that the girls shared with the Deputy CM in his visit. Some of them are mentioned below.

Riya earned a profit of Rs 10,000 in 2 months from seed money of Rs 2,000, by selling masks

Riya, a grade 11 student at GGSSS, started a Masks business with Rs 2000 in seed money. She brought the comfortable cloth from the wholesale market and spoke with a nearby tailor who didn't have much work during COVID. "I asked him if he wanted to work with me, and he immediately said yes, because he needed work to stay afloat," Riya explained to the Deputy CM.

In just two months, she made a profit of Rs 10,000 and established herself as a service provider.

Khushi and Lisa earned a profit of Rs 5,000 from seed money of Rs 4,000. Two other Class 11 students, Khushi and Lisa Raymond, started their bakery business with Rs 4,000 in seed money and collaborated with local women who were good cooks.

These housewives learned a new skill, baking, and Khushi and Lisa began taking orders for them during the holiday season. They made a profit of Rs 5,000 after paying the bakers or housewives. They also conduct their business online.

Akriti Singh, a grade 11 student, shared that EMC has not only empowered students to think of a business idea and make it a reality, but it has also helped them change their parents' mindsets toward having a business and certain hobbies like painting that can help them earn.