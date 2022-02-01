Budget 2022: 'One Class, One TV Channel' Programme Of PM E-VIDYA Will Be Expanded, Says Finance Minister

  • Home
In her Budget 2022 speech, the Finance Minister said, "The 'One class, one TV channel' programme of PM eVIDYA will be expanded from 12 to 200 TV channels. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12."

Education | Written By rashi.hardaha | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 12:58 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model.
Image credit: Sansad TV

Education Budget 2022: Presenting Budget 2022, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that the government will expand the PM e-Vidya programme from 12 to 200 TV channels. The Finance Minister informed that the government has taken various steps to boost online education during lockdown.

Under the PM e-Vidya programme, there will be 200 DTH channels dedicated to classes 1 to 12. This will enable all states to provide supplementary education in regional languages for classes 1 to 12, Nirmala Sitharaman said.

She has also proposed to set up a digital university to provide education that will be built on a hub and spoke model.

Education budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Union Budget Budget Nirmala Sitharaman
