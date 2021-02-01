Budget 2021: Here's What Educationists Have To Say

Union Budget 2021-22 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman aims at “qualitatively” strengthening schools for implementation of the National Education Policy and establishment of umbrella structures for higher education institutions. During her speech, the Finance Minister also proposed setting up a central university in Leh.

Educationists have mixed reactions to the Union Budget.

Commenting on the Budget 2021-22 Prof V. Ramgopal Rao, Director, IIT Delhi lauded the budget allocation for inter institutional linkages as he said, "I am happy to see a push in the budget for inter institutional linkages and for formation of City based research and development clusters. The Glue Grants proposed in the budget is a welcome step”.

Noting the fund allocation for National Research Foundation as per the NEP provisions, Prof. Rao said, “NRF will help boost the research ecosystem in the country and will connect research and development happening in the country with societal problems. This will make the R&D happening in our higher educational institutions visible to the society."

“If you look at the budget allocation for this year then the allocation for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan is less than the actual budget spent for the same scheme in 2019-20. If the allocation for SSA is so small then where will the government find money to spend on strengthening 15,000 schools for the National Education Policy 2020. This is a highly disappointing budget that only helps to usher in privatization,” said Ambarish Rai, national convenor, Right to Education(RTE) Forum.

Zishaan Hayth, CEO and Founder, Toppr said that the goal to strengthen 15,000 schools will help in achieving goals of NEP faster.

"The goal to empower 15,000 schools is really promising. They can further mentor other schools in their region and help achieve NEP goals faster,” Mr Hayth said.

Prof (Col.) Shishir Kumar, Director General at ImaginXP believes the budget sets the right direction for implementation of NEP 2020. He said: The budget gives a runway to the dream of reaching a 50 percent Gross enrolment ratio in India...The budget helps a university in India focus on research-based learning. The budget is a 4 percent increase over last year and the innovative idea to use retired teachers as mentors will take us a long way. The cream of the cake is in the implementation of the NEP 2020 and the budget sets the right direction over expenditure.

Swoyan Satyendu, COO, ODM Educational Group lauded the Finance Minister’s decision to promote greater autonomy. He said, "I would like to congratulate FM Nirmala Sitharaman for being cognizant of the Indian education sector's blemishes and addressing the same in the 2021 historic budget. The strategic and deliberate decision to introduce the New Education Policy will further improve the overall state of students across the country. It is also expected that the Finance Minister's decision to promote greater autonomy with focus on universalisation of education from pre-school to secondary level will boost the morale of institutions and encourage them to go above and beyond to deliver a superior result.”

In her budget speech, Ms Sitharaman said 100 new Sainik Schools will be established in partnership with private schools and NGOs, and 750 Eklavya model residential schools in tribal areas.

“The setting up of a 100 Sainik schools is a good step that will further create a ripple effect in terms of impact. The 750 Eklavya model Schools for impoverished communities is a great move too, and we hope that private schools are also engaged in the setting up of these schools,” Charu Wahi, Principal, Nirmal Bhartia School, said.

The minister also announced the setting-up of the National Language Translation Mission.

Focus on much needed native languages with the setting up of the National Language Translation Mission will be a boost to Indian Education modernisation under NEP, according to Ashish Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO of Bambinos.