BTEUP Odd Semester Exam Date Sheet 2023 Out; Direct Link Here

BTEUP Odd Semester 2022: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) has released the BTEUP odd semester exams timetable 2023. As per the schedule, the odd semester exams for various courses will begin in January 2023. Candidates can check and download the BTEUP exam datesheet through the official website--bteup.ac.in.

If there is any kind of error, clashing or missing in the examination datesheet of any subject in the examination programme students can raise an objection against it by mailing it to Section-4 of the Council Office. Students can send their queries to anubhag4bte@gmail.com. The last date to submit the objections is December 31, 2022.

The BTE UP odd semester exam will begin for most of the courses on January 7, 2023. The exam will be held from 9 am to 11:30 am, from 2 pm to 4:30 pm and some from 2 pm to 5 pm.

BTEUP Odd Semester Exams Timetable 2023: How To Check

First, go to the official website– bteup.ac.in. On the home page from the latest news section, click on the BTE UP datesheet 2023 link. The datesheet will get displayed on the screen. Download the BTE UP 2023 exam timetable and check the exam dates.

