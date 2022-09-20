BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 Out; Direct Link

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates will need their enrollment number to download the BTE UP 2022 even semester exam result.

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTE UP) has announced the BTE UP even semester result 2022 today, September 20. Candidates who appeared in the BTE UP exams can check and download their results through the official websites -urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in. Candidates will need their enrollment number to download the BTE UP 2022 even semester exam result.

BTE UP Even Semester Result 2022 Direct Link

The BTE UP even semester exams were conducted from June 25 to July 18. The overall pass percentage for the BTE UP 2022 even semester result is 66.05 per cent. Over two lakh candidates appeared in the BTE UP 2022 exams. For the special back paper, over 2,912 candidates appeared in the exam.

BTE UP Even Semester Result 2022: Steps To Check