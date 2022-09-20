  • Home
BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 Out; Direct Link

Candidates who appeared in the BTE UP exams can check and download their results through the official websites -urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 20, 2022 7:52 pm IST

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022 Out; Direct Link
Candidates will need their enrollment number to download the BTE UP 2022 even semester exam result.
Image credit: Shutterstock

BTEUP Even Semester Result 2022: The Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTE UP) has announced the BTE UP even semester result 2022 today, September 20. Candidates who appeared in the BTE UP exams can check and download their results through the official websites -urise.up.gov.in and bteup.ac.in. Candidates will need their enrollment number to download the BTE UP 2022 even semester exam result.

BTE UP Even Semester Result 2022 Direct Link

The BTE UP even semester exams were conducted from June 25 to July 18. The overall pass percentage for the BTE UP 2022 even semester result is 66.05 per cent. Over two lakh candidates appeared in the BTE UP 2022 exams. For the special back paper, over 2,912 candidates appeared in the exam.

BTE UP Even Semester Result 2022: Steps To Check

  1. Visit the official website - urise.up.gov.in or bteup.ac.in
  2. Click on the "Results" tab on the homepage.
  3. Select your semester and paper from the new page that appears.
  4. Enter the login credentials – enrollment number and then click on login.
  5. The BTEUP result 2022 will get displayed on the screen.
  6. Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.
