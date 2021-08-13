BTech Students Can Get Lateral Entry Into Another Engineering Course: AICTE

Image credit: Shutterstock AICTE allows students to take an additional Engineering course (representational)

BTech students can take admission to other branches of Engineering, in addition to their main course, through lateral entry, The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said. The council said it was receiving requests from students regarding admission to an additional BTech course through lateral entry.

“The proposal was placed before the AICTE Executive Committee...and EC opined that technical universities can facilitate such students to take admission to BTech /BE by allowing them to get admission at appropriate level of BTech programme in another discipline/branch of Engineering,” the AICTE said.

The council said students do not need to study the courses they have already studied in their first discipline when they take admission to the additional programme.

“The Executive Committee approved the exemption from pursuing courses already done in the first discipline of BTech programme and such students be appropriately guided to complete other requirements of the second discipline. As there is a practical component involved, students will be required to take admission in an institution/college as a regular student and the concerned university will ensure this and make necessary provision in their statutes accordingly.”

The AICTE has also extended the duration of the additional degree to three years from two, “without compromising on the credit requirements in core discipline and attainment of learning outcomes of the new programme.”

The AICTE has asked institutions to make necessary changes to their statute and to take appropriate steps to provide additional courses to BTech students.