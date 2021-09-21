BTech Admissions 2021: Check Top NITs In India To Aim For
Students can check the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for admission to the engineering programmes. The list of top NITs is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021.
The JEE Main results 2021 are out and colleges and institutions considering JEE Main marks will soon start the counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. Students can also check the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for admission to the engineering programmes. The list of top NITs is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021.
In the case of admissions at the NITs, 50 per cent of seats are earmarked for students from the respective states in which the NIT is situated. Typically, in the case of open, or unreserved seats, applicants from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.
This year, as a first NITs will provide admission to students on the basis of the performances in JEE Mains. Earlier, along with JEE Main marks, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.
List Of Top NITs
Name Of NITs
NIRF Rankings 2021
1.
National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
9
2.
National Institute of Technology Karnataka
10
3.
National Institute of Technology Rourkela
20
4.
National Institute of Technology Calicut
25
5.
National Institute of Technology Durgapur
29
6.
National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra
44
7.
National Institute of Technology Silchar
48
8.
National Institute of Technology Meghalaya
59
9.
National Institute of Technology Raipur
64
10.
National Institute of Technology Srinagar
69
11.
National Institute of Technology Patna
72
12.
National Institute of Technology Goa
85
13.
National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur
86
14.
National Institute of Technology Agartala
92
15.
National Institute of Technology Hamirpur
99
16.
National Institute of Technology Manipur
114
17.
National Institute of Technology Puducherry
144
18.
National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh
160
19.
National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand
186