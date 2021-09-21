List of top NITs for Btech admission

The JEE Main results 2021 are out and colleges and institutions considering JEE Main marks will soon start the counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. Students can also check the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for admission to the engineering programmes. The list of top NITs is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021.

In the case of admissions at the NITs, 50 per cent of seats are earmarked for students from the respective states in which the NIT is situated. Typically, in the case of open, or unreserved seats, applicants from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.

This year, as a first NITs will provide admission to students on the basis of the performances in JEE Mains. Earlier, along with JEE Main marks, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

List Of Top NITs