BTech Admissions 2021: Check Top NITs In India To Aim For

Students can check the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for admission to the engineering programmes. The list of top NITs is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 5:23 pm IST

BTech Admissions 2021: Check Top NITs In India To Aim For
List of top NITs for Btech admission
New Delhi:

The JEE Main results 2021 are out and colleges and institutions considering JEE Main marks will soon start the counselling process for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes. Students can also check the top National Institutes of Technology (NITs) for admission to the engineering programmes. The list of top NITs is according to the recently released NIRF Rankings 2021.

In the case of admissions at the NITs, 50 per cent of seats are earmarked for students from the respective states in which the NIT is situated. Typically, in the case of open, or unreserved seats, applicants from outside the state require higher ranks or NTA scores.

This year, as a first NITs will provide admission to students on the basis of the performances in JEE Mains. Earlier, along with JEE Main marks, NITs used to demand either 75 per cent mark in the board examinations or a place in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards.

List Of Top NITs


Name Of NITs

NIRF Rankings 2021

1.

National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

9

2.

National Institute of Technology Karnataka

10

3.

National Institute of Technology Rourkela

20

4.

National Institute of Technology Calicut

25

5.

National Institute of Technology Durgapur

29

6.

National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra

44

7.

National Institute of Technology Silchar

48

8.

National Institute of Technology Meghalaya

59

9.

National Institute of Technology Raipur

64

10.

National Institute of Technology Srinagar

69

11.

National Institute of Technology Patna

72

12.

National Institute of Technology Goa

85

13.

National Institute of Technology, Jamshedpur

86

14.

National Institute of Technology Agartala

92

15.

National Institute of Technology Hamirpur

99

16.

National Institute of Technology Manipur

114

17.

National Institute of Technology Puducherry

144

18.

National Institute of Technology Arunachal Pradesh

160

19.

National Institute of Technology Uttarakhand

186

engineering admission JEE Main 2021
