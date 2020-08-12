BTE Cancels All Diploma Exams In Delhi, To Be Promoted On Basis Of Past Performance

Image credit: Shutterstock BTE Cancels Intermediate, Final Semester Diploma Exams In Delhi

In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Board of Technical Education (BTE), Government of Delhi, has cancelled even semester exams for diploma programmes for both intermediate and final semester students. The students will be evaluated on the basis of their past performances-- internal assessment marks and previous semester marks.

“The students of all semesters will be promoted on the basis of internal assessment (50% credit) and their previous year's performance in end-semester BTE Examination (50% credit),” BTE said in a statement.

The board has said that students who want to improve their current semester scores will be able to appear in the improvement exam whenever they are held in the future.

Also, students with back or compartment in their previous semester exams will be able to clear their exam whenever the examinations are held in future, the board said.

Students who have completed their course duration but have compartment will be allotted additional time, the board said.

“Students who have a compartment in any of the previous semesters and have completed their course duration +2 years tenure as per BTE rules in May/June-2020 will be given one year's additional time to qualify their diploma for all semesters,” an official statement said.