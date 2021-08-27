  • Home
BSTC Pre-D.El.Ed Admit Card Out; Know How To Download

Department of Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed ), Rajasthan has released Rajasthan Basic School Teacher Certificate, BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed admit card 2021 today, August 27.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Aug 27, 2021 6:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

Department of Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed ), Rajasthan has released Rajasthan Basic School Teacher Certificate, BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed admit card 2021 today, August 27. Candidates who have registered themselves for the BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed exam 2021 can visit the official website of the D.EI.Ed- predeled.com to download their admit cards.

The Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed exam 2021 will be conducted on August 31. The exam will be conducted offline in pen and paper mode. The students will be required to carry their admit card along with a valid government ID proof to the exam hall.

BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021: How to download

To successfully download the Rajasthan BSTC Pre D.El.Ed admit card, follow these steps:

  • Go to the official page of Department of Elementary Education(D.EI.Ed ), Rajasthan- predeled.com

  • On the displayed web page, click on Rajasthan BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 link

  • A login window will appear on the screen

  • Fill in the asked credentials and click 'Submit'

  • BSTC Pre. D.EI.Ed Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on the screen

  • Candidates can check all the details mentioned in the admit card carefully

  • Save and take a print out of the admit card for future use

Rajasthan Pre D.El.Ed exam 2021 is a state-level exam which is conducted by the Department of Elementary Education Rajasthan. Students appearing for this examination aim to get a two-year diploma in elementary education, D.El.Ed course.

