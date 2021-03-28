  • Home
BSMEB Result 2021 for Fauquania, Maulvi exams can be accessed on the official website of the board, bsmeb.org.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Mar 28, 2021 11:08 am IST | Source: Careers360

BSMEB result 2021 is available at bsmeb.org
Image credit: bsmeb.org

BSMEB Result 2021: Bihar State Madrasa Education Board or BSMEB, Patna, has announced BSMEB Fauquania result 2021 and BSMEB Maulvi result 2021. BSMEB results can be accessed on the official website of the board, bsmeb.org. Candidates will have to login to the official website with roll code and roll number to check marks. Fauquania exam is equivalent to Class 10 or Matric final exam and Maulvi exam is equivalent to Class 12 or Intermediate final exam. Both the exams are recognised by the Government of Bihar. Here are direct links to download BSMEB Fauquania, Maulvi results 2021:

Bihar Board BSMEB Fauquania Result 2021: Direct Link

Bihar Board BSMEB Maulvi Result 2021: Direct Link

Steps To Download BSMEB Result 2021

  1. Visit the official website, bsmeb.org.

  2. Click on the result link on the home page (or, click on the link mentioned here)

  3. On the next page, enter your roll code and roll number.

  4. Submit to download the BSMEB result.

Recently, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) had announced the Class 12 or Intermediate final exam results. This year, 78.04 per cent Science, Commerce and Arts streams students passed the exam. BSEB result for Class 10 or Matric exam is yet to be declared.

Certificates issued by the Bihar State Madrasa Education Board or BSMEB, Patna, are recognised by the government of Bihar. Classes 1 to 5, or Tahtania, of the board are equivalent to primary school; Classes 6 to 8 (Wastania) are equivalent to middle school; Classes 9 to 10 (Fauquania) are equivalent to matric; and Classes 11 to 12 (Moulvi) are equivalent to Intermediate classes.

