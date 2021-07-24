Rajasthan Board To Declare Class 12th Results Today

Image credit: Shutterstock Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021 today

The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER) will declare the results of the cancelled Class 12th exams today, July 24. The Class 12th results BSER board will be declared for streams including Science, Arts and Commerce. As soon as the results are announced, students will be able to check their BSER results at the official websites of the board -- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

Scheduled to begin in May, Rajasthan board 12th exams were first postponed on April 15 after a meeting between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and state Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, and later on, June 2 had cancelled the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

To allot marks at the Class 12 theory exam papers, students’ performance in Class 10 final exam, Class 11 final exam, Class 12 marks will be taken into consideration.

For Class 12 theory, while 40 per cent weightage will be given to the Class 10 final exam, 20 per cent will be allotted to the Class 11 final exam, and for Class 12, the percentage will be 20 per cent, which will be decided by schools.

Last year, the overall pass percentage among the Science Stream students was 91.96 per cent, and it was 93.10 per cent of students in the Arts stream.

Rajasthan RBSE 12th Result 2021: How To Download