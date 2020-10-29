BSER Class 12 Board Exam Application Starts, Apply Till November 30

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) has opened the application window for the online registration of students of Class 12 for the 2021 board exams. The students enrolled in regular courses and are self-studying in all the streams along with Vocational streams can register for the Class 12 board exams at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in online. The students of Class 12 can apply online till November 30 and pay the BSER board exam Class 12 registration fees till December 3. Students have to submit the filled in Class 12 application form to the nodal centre designated for the purpose upto December 7.

The details of the BSER 12th board exam application process including RBSE Class 12 application fees and selection of subjects are available on the website. The BSER board exam Class 12 application fee can be paid online through debit card, credit card, net banking or e-challan. The students who have earlier appeared for Class 12 board exams from other boards, have to obtain an eligibility certificate form RBSE.

BSER Class 12 Board Exams Application Process

Step 1: Login at the website

Step 2: Fill the online application form

Step 3: Verification of students

Step 4: Payment of registration fee

Step 5: Verification of payment

Step 6: Submit

The Rajasthan Board will not charge any Class 12 board exam application fee from the blind and handicapped students and from children of martyrs or Jawans of Pulwama attack. However, these students have to pay a fee of Rs 50 as RBSE Class 12 board exams fee.

The Rajasthan Board has also released the latest RBSE Class 12 syllabus 2021 in a pdf format at the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. According to reports, due to the delay in the academic calendar caused by COVID-19 pandemic, BSER has reduced the RBSE syllabus by 40 per cent to help the Rajasthan 12th students cover the loss.