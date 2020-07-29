Bseodisha.ac.in Result 2020: BSE Odisha 10th Results Soon @ Bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education or BSE Odisha 10th results will be published anytime soon. An official update from the Board had said that the BSE Odisha results for High School Certificate (HSC), Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams will be released online at bseodisha.ac.in and bseodisha.nic.in. Candidates would need their registration details of the Class 10 examination to download their BSE Odisha 10th results. The BSE Odisha had conducted the annual Class 10 examinations in February and March this year. The BSE Odisha results have been delayed this year due to the COVD-19 crisis.

Odisha was among few states those were able to conclude the annual board examinations before the nation-wide lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister to contain the spread of coronavirus.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2020: Direct links

Download your BSE Odisha results from the direct link given here:

BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 direct link

BSE Odisha 10th result 2020 direct link

Apart from the official websites, the BSE Odisha 10th results will be released on private portals like examresults.net. Candidates are advised to cross check their results with official portals if they are accessing it from private portals.

There is a chance that, at the initial stages of results’ declaration, the official portals might not respond. Candidates are advised to have patience and check the results after some time.

BSE Odisha 10th result 2020: How to check

Follow the steps given here to download your BSE Odisha results 2020:

Step 1: Click any of the direct link provided above

Step 2: Click on the results link for BSE Odisha 10th result

Step 3: Enter your registration details

Step 4: Submit and check your results

BSE Odisha 10th result 2020: Results through SMS

Candidates will also be able to access their Odisha 10th results through SMS facility. Candidates may send an SMS to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>.

Earlier, the BSE Odisha results were scheduled to be declared by the end of April. Last year, the Board had released the Odisha 10th results on May 21.

The matric exam was held from February 19 to March 2 and over nearly six lakh students have appeared for matriculation examinations this year.

A total of 887 students were booked for cheating, Examination Controller Nihar Ranjan Mohanty said, adding, a record number of 150 students were booked for malpractice on the last day of the examination.