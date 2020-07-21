Bseh.org.in 2020 12th result: HBSE 12th Result Soon @ BSEH Website; Direct Link Here

BSEH or Haryana Board of School Education (also known as HBSE) will release the HBSE 12th result 2020 soon. According to a source close to the Haryana Board, the HBSE 12th results for all streams will be released online at 5.00 pm today. The Board, which conducts secondary, higher secondary and open annual school level examinations in Haryana, will release the HBSE 12th results online at bseh.org.in. The BSEH results will be released for more than 2 lakh students who had appeared for their higher secondary examinations recently in various parts of the state.

According to reports, the HBSE result are also hosted by certain private portals like indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

HBSE 12th results 2020: Direct link

The HBSE 12th results or BSEH 12th results will be released online at this direct link:

Candidates would need their exam registration details including roll number to download the Haryana Board Class 12 results.

Last year, the HBSE released the Class 12 exam results in May and 74.48 per cent students had qualified for higher education with the toppers scoring 494 marks out of 500.

This year, the HBSE results’ declaration has been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdowns announced by the government to stop the spread of the virus.

Before this, the BSEH had released the Class 10 results. The HBSE results for Class 10 students were released online at bseh.org.in and the state recorded a passing percentage of 64.59%. Later, in the last week, the BSEH released the secondary open examinations results.

The HBSE Class 12 exams were scheduled between March 3 and March 31 but HBSE could not hold certain exams due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of infection. HBSE conducted the postponed exams in July once the Central Government gave the nod to schools and universities to conduct exams with social distancing norms in place.