BSEH Open School 12th Results Declared; Direct Link Here

HOS 12th Result 2020: Board of School Education, Haryana, or BSEH, has declared the BSEH Open School Class 12 results on the official website of the board.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2020 6:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Board of School Education Haryana, or BSEH, has declared the open school results of Class 12. The official website of the board has hosted the Senior Secondary (HOS) Examination March 2020 result. Students can access Haryana's open school results on the official website of Board of School Education Haryana, or HBSE. Students can view and download the Hbse open result 2020 12th Class with the help of roll numbers as mentioned in the Haryana Open School admit cards. The senior secondary, or Class 12, exams were scheduled in March.

Students can access the Haryana Open School, or HOS, 12th result with the help of this DIRECT LINK.

HOS 12th Result: Direct Link

Step 1: Visit the Direct Link

Step 2: Insert roll numbers or names of students, father and mother and dates of birth

Step 3: Submit and access HOS Class 12 result

Along with the official result websites of BSEH, students can also avail the HOS Class 12th results 2020 from some private portals like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. However, students accessing Class 12 HOS results from the private portals can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.

BSEH had already declared the results of Haryana Open School Class 10th results on July 17. Only 17.60 per cent students have qualified the HOS Class 10th exams while the remaining Haryana board open school students of Class 10 will have to re-appear in the next session.

