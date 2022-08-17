BSEH Haryana To Issue 10th, 12th Compartment Form For 2022 Exam Tomorrow

BSEH Haryana Board compartment exam september 2022 application form

The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the application form for Class 10, 12 Compartment, Additional subject examination September 2022 tomorrow, August 18. The board will release the application form online at the official website -- bseh.org.in. Students from secondary (Class 10) and senior secondary (Class 12) can apply for compartment, additional subject, partial or full subject marks improvement between August 18 and August 25, 2022.

Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar, while conveying to the media, told that the application form and fee for the Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) educational examination, September-2022, are to be filled online only.

"After submitting the application form and fee, only the students who have opted additional subject will be required to send the hard copy of the application form and other documents offline via post to the Assistant Secretary (Secondary/Senior Secondary) Haryana Board of School Education, Bhiwani and the remaining candidates are required to keep the hard copy with them," as addressed.

BSEH Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2022: Important Dates

Start date of online application - August 18, 2022

August 18, 2022 Last date to fill application without late fee - August 25, 2022

August 25, 2022 Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 100 - August 29, 2022

August 29, 2022 Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 300 - September 02, 2022

September 02, 2022 Last date to fill application with late fee of Rs 1,000 - September 06, 2022

The students who have passed two-year ITI diploma can apply for the additional subject examination to get the recognition as equivalent to secondary and senior secondary. In case of any difficulty, while applying online, students can contact on the email ID given on the board's website bseh.org.in or can call at helpline number 01664-254300 for redressal.