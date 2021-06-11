BSEH Haryana Board Class 10 Result: Direct Link, Alternative Websites To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock Haryana HBSE Class 10 result 2021 declared (representational)

HBSE Haryana board Class 10 result 2021: The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) Class 10 result has been declared. Students will be able to check the results on the official website of the board soon. Results were announced officially in a press conference organised by the board and the link to check HBSE Class 10 result will be activated in a while. To download Haryana Board Class 10 results, go to the board website, bseh.org.in, enter your login details and submit.

Students may note that Haryana board results are also available in private portals, including indiaresult.com. However, for authenticity, it is recommended that they check their results on the official website only. If the official website crashes due to heavy traffic, students can visit it later to cross-check their Class 10 results.

The Haryana government had earlier cancelled Class 10 board exams amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Results for over 3 lakh students have been prepared using an alternative method.

Here Are The Steps To Check BSEH Class 10 Result

Visit the board website – bseh.org.in

Click on result link on the homepage

On the next window, select the course

Enter your roll number and submit

Download your result.

Students who remain dissatisfied with their result will get an opportunity to appear for the exams later when the Covid situation improves.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the situation is not conducive for conducting the examination. But if a student wants to take the examination, the examination can be conducted for such students when the circumstances are normal,” Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal had said while cancelling the exams.