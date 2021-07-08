BSEH Declares Haryana Open School Class 10 Secondary Exam Result

HOS open school result declared at bseh.org

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Class 10 Secondary exam open school result. Students can check their HOS Secondary result on the official website of BSEH - bseh.org. To access the results, students have three alternatives. Students, either, can insert their roll numbers, or key in their names, dates of birth, and names of parents, or use the Class 10th HOS registration numbers.

BSEH Class 10 Open School Result - Direct Link

The HOS Class 10 result has been declared for all categories of students including regular students and re-appearing students.

HBSE Open Result 10th Class: How To Check?

Visit the official website of HBSE -- bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in

Click on the designated result link

Insert login credentials including HOS Class 10 roll number and registration number

Submit and view the HBSE Open Result 2021 Class 10

Apart from the official result websites of Haryana board, private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com have also published the Haryana open school Class 10th results. Students accessing Class 10 HOS results from the private portals can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.

In 2020, the BSEH open school results were declared on July 17. More than 11 thousand students had written the Haryana Board open school exams last year, and among them 17.60 per cent students could clear the exam. The board has already released the Class 10 results for the regular students on June 11.