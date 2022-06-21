BSEH Declares Haryana Open School Class 10, 12 Results

HOS 10th, 12th result

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has declared the Class 10 and Class 12 open school results. Students can check their HOS Class 10, 12 results on the official website of BSEH - bseh.org. To access the HOS Secondary and Senior Secondary exam results, students have three alternatives. Students, either, can insert their roll numbers, or key in their names, dates of birth, and names of parents, or use the Class 10th, 12th HOS registration numbers.

Along with the Haryana Board Open School Secondary Class 10 and Senior Secondary Class 12 exam results, BSEH has also declared the results of those students who have applied for exams including compartment, credit transfer policy (CTP), re-appear, revaluation and additional subjects.

The overall pass percentage in Class 10 fresh exams is 24.93, while for HOS CTP is 50.83 per cent. For Class 12 fresh exams, the overall pass percentage is 33.89 per cent and for CTP and reappearing is 54.94 per cent.

HOS Open Result 2022 Class 10, 12: How To Check?

Visit the official website of HBSE -- bseh.org.in or results.bseh.org.in Click on the designated result link Insert login credentials including HOS roll number and registration number Submit and view the HBSE Open Result 2022 Class 10, 12

Apart from the official result websites of Haryana board, private portals including examresults.net and indiaresults.com have also published the Haryana open school Class 10th, Class 12th results. Students accessing Class 10, 12 HOS 2022 results from the private portals can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.

BSEH Class 10, 12 Open School Result - Direct Link