BSEH Board Exams 2021: Haryana Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 Papers

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for compartment, additional, and special exams of Classes 10 and 12. The admit card has been released on the official website bseh.org.in. A total of 26,060 students are going to appear in the compartment, additional, and special exams this year. HBSE 2021 date sheet will be released on the official website.

Direct link for BSEHAdmit Card 2021

Steps to download BSEH Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Click on the BSEH admit card tab

BSEH Admit Card will open. Enter candidates’ details including previous roll number, name, registration number, fathers name, and mother name.

Click on the search button

The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Save the admit card for further reference.

The Haryana board exams aspirants must check all the details on BSEH Admit Card 2021 and incase of any discrepancy, they can contact the HBSE helpdesk between January 13 to 15, 2021.