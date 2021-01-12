BSEH Board Exams 2021: Haryana Releases Admit Cards For Classes 10, 12 Papers

  • Home
Board of School Education Haryana (BSHE) has released the admit card for compartment, additional, and special exams of Classes 10 and 12.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Jan 12, 2021 8:20 pm IST | Source: Careers 360

New Delhi:

Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for compartment, additional, and special exams of Classes 10 and 12. The admit card has been released on the official website bseh.org.in. A total of 26,060 students are going to appear in the compartment, additional, and special exams this year. HBSE 2021 date sheet will be released on the official website.

Direct link for BSEHAdmit Card 2021

Steps to download BSEH Admit Card 2021

  • Visit the official website bseh.org.in

  • Click on the BSEH admit card tab

  • BSEH Admit Card will open. Enter candidates’ details including previous roll number, name, registration number, fathers name, and mother name.

  • Click on the search button

  • The admit card will be displayed on your screen. Save the admit card for further reference.

The Haryana board exams aspirants must check all the details on BSEH Admit Card 2021 and incase of any discrepancy, they can contact the HBSE helpdesk between January 13 to 15, 2021.

