BSEB To Announce Bihar Board Class 12 Science, Arts, Commerce Result Today: What's Next?
BSEB Inter Result 2022: As soon as the results are announced, the candidates’ individual scores will be available on the board’s official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
BSEB Inter Result 2022: The BSEB Class 12 board exam result will be declared today by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Bihar Board result is expected to be announced at 3 pm on March 16, 2022. Over 13 lakh students have appeared for the exam this year. The BSEB 12th result will be available at the official website-- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE
Candidates will be required to login with their roll number and date of birth to access the Bihar Board Class 12 result.
The Bihar Board intermediate exams 2022 for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams were held between February 1 and February 14. While the Bihar Board Madhyamik exams were held from February 17 to February 24.
BSEB Inter Result 2022: What's Next?
Students unsatisfied with the board exam results of Class 12 Bihar board can apply for scrutiny.
Students of Bihar board can also apply for photocopies of their answer booklets and OMR sheets.
Students who do not qualify the BSEB Inter exam this time can appear for compartmental exams. The details of the Bihar board compartmental exams will be notified by the Board later.
The Bihar board Class 12 pass certificate and marksheets will be issued to students later.
After downloading the online mark statement students should save a copy for reference purpose.
Admission process for undergraduate courses will begin soon after the results are out.