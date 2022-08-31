BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Admit Card Correction Window Closes Today; Details Here

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Admit Card

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will close BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya admit card 2022 correction window today, August 31. The students who have applied for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance exam can download and apply for the required changes from the official website- savsecondary.biharboardonline.com. The BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya admit card download window will also close today. To download the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya admit card 2022, students will have to login with their registered mobile number.

The BSEB is conducting the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya entrance exam 2023 for providing admission to students in Class 6 for the academic session 2023-24. The BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 preliminary examination will be held on October 20, 2022. The examination will be held in a single shift from 1 pm to 3:30 pm. The Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya main exam is scheduled to be held on December 22 in two shifts. The first shift will begin from 10 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift will be organised from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Admit Card: How To Download?

Visit the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com Click on the link that reads, 'View/Print Admit Card' On the new page, enter the registered mobile number Submit details and the BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 admit card will be displayed Verify details mentioned on the admit card PDF Apply for corrections on the admit card, if required.

Direct Link: BSEB Simultala Vidyalaya 2022 Admit Card