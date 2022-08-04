BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Open; Apply Till August 10
BSEB Class 6 Admission: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is currently accepting applications for Class 6 admission for the 2023-24 academic session. The last date to fill the BSEB application form and pay the fee through the website – secondary.biharboardonline.com is August 10. The application fee for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission registration is Rs 200 for the General category and Rs 500 for the reserved category candidates.
BSEB in a social media post said: “For enrollment in class 6 of Simultala, fill the examination form and fee by 10.08.2022.”
सिमुलतला के कक्षा 6 में नामांकन हेतु दिनांक 10.08.2022 तक भरें परीक्षा फॉर्म एवं शुल्क। #BSEB #BiharBoard pic.twitter.com/7PPGvlk3yF— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) August 4, 2022
There are 60–60 available seats in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 for the 2023-24 academic year. The candidates must be at least 10 years of age by April 1, 2023. However, the maximum age limit is 12 years to apply for Class 6 at the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.
BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission: Steps to Apply
Open the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com.
On the homepage, click on "Students registration/Student login".
Fill out the application form, upload scanned documents and other required details.
Check the application form properly and pay the application fee.
Download the application form or take printouts for future reference.