BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission Open; Apply Till August 10

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission open

BSEB Class 6 Admission: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya is currently accepting applications for Class 6 admission for the 2023-24 academic session. The last date to fill the BSEB application form and pay the fee through the website – secondary.biharboardonline.com is August 10. The application fee for BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 admission registration is Rs 200 for the General category and Rs 500 for the reserved category candidates.

BSEB in a social media post said: “For enrollment in class 6 of Simultala, fill the examination form and fee by 10.08.2022.”

There are 60–60 available seats in Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 for the 2023-24 academic year. The candidates must be at least 10 years of age by April 1, 2023. However, the maximum age limit is 12 years to apply for Class 6 at the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya.

BSEB Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 6 Admission: Steps to Apply