Image credit: Shutterstock The application forms can be submitted online by school principals only (representational)

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the application window for Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 or Inter exams for 2022. Students who will appear for Class 10 board exams in 2022 but were unable to submit their exam forms in time have been given another chance to submit their forms between July 9 and 15, 2021, the board said. The application window has been activated on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Similarly, Intermediate final exam candidates can register at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com between July 9 and 15.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free

The application forms can be submitted online by school principals only. Students can not submit their forms individually.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The Matric exam registration fee for regular students is Rs 220 and the fee for regular Inter students is Rs 370.

Meanwhile, the application deadline for Class 11 or Intermediate first year admission in Bihar has been extended. The application through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) will now end on July 18.

OFSS is a centralised registration portal for admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar. This is the second time that the Bihar board has extended the application deadline.

Schools for Classes 11, 12 students, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes in Bihar will reopen soon with 50 per cent attendance.

Announcing the reopening of educational institutions, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said special arrangements will be made for vaccinating adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.