  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Reopens Registration Window For Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022

BSEB Reopens Registration Window For Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the application window for Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 or Inter exams for 2022.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 9, 2021 6:01 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Inter Result: Students Can Collect BSEB Class 12 Pass Certificates From Schools
Bihar Board Compartment Result Today; 2 Lakh More Students To Pass Matric, Inter Exams
Bihar Board Releases Class 12 Scrutiny Result
Registration For BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exam Closes Today
BSEB Class 12 Compartmental Exams: Application Window Reopens; Register By April 15
Bihar Board Class 12 Compartmental Exam From April 29; Admit Cards Soon
BSEB Reopens Registration Window For Bihar Board 10th, 12th Exam 2022
The application forms can be submitted online by school principals only (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has reopened the application window for Class 10 or Matric and Class 12 or Inter exams for 2022. Students who will appear for Class 10 board exams in 2022 but were unable to submit their exam forms in time have been given another chance to submit their forms between July 9 and 15, 2021, the board said. The application window has been activated on the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. Similarly, Intermediate final exam candidates can register at seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com between July 9 and 15.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free

The application forms can be submitted online by school principals only. Students can not submit their forms individually.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

The Matric exam registration fee for regular students is Rs 220 and the fee for regular Inter students is Rs 370.

Meanwhile, the application deadline for Class 11 or Intermediate first year admission in Bihar has been extended. The application through the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) will now end on July 18.

OFSS is a centralised registration portal for admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar. This is the second time that the Bihar board has extended the application deadline.

Schools for Classes 11, 12 students, colleges, technical educational institutions, government training institutes in Bihar will reopen soon with 50 per cent attendance.

Announcing the reopening of educational institutions, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said special arrangements will be made for vaccinating adult students, teachers and staff of educational institutions.

Click here for more Education News
Education News BSEB Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IISc Bangalore Introduces PG Certificate Programme In Digital Manufacturing And Smart Factories
IISc Bangalore Introduces PG Certificate Programme In Digital Manufacturing And Smart Factories
Assam CEE 2021 Notification Released, Exam In August
Assam CEE 2021 Notification Released, Exam In August
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
DU Admission Via CUCET Or Cut-Off List? What We Know So Far
KCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended
KCET 2021 Application Deadline Extended
IIT Madras To Collaborate With Sony India Software Centre To Host Hackathon
IIT Madras To Collaborate With Sony India Software Centre To Host Hackathon
.......................... Advertisement ..........................