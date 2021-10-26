  • Home
Bihar Board Reopens Class 12th Registration Window

Bihar School Education Board, BSEB has reopened the registration window of Class 12 board exams 2022.

Written By Devanshe Pandey | Updated: Oct 26, 2021 5:47 pm IST

New Delhi:

Bihar School Education Board, BSEB has reopened the registration window of Class 12 board exams 2022. Students can register along with the late fees on the official website- inter22.biharboardonline.com till October 28.

Sharing the official notice on Twitter, BSEB wrote: "Due to the cancellation of the Intermediate Compartmental-cum-special Examination, 2021, the students who have been deprived of participating in this examination are required to participate in the annual examination, 2022"

The registration window has also been reopened for the students who could not appear for the Class 12th compartmental examination 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BSEB has also extended the deadline to make changes in Class 12 or Intermediate final exam dummy admit cards till November 1. Students can make changes to the credentials including name, gender, subject, date of birth, photo or signature.

Class 12 dummy admit cards will be available on the official website- secondary.biharboardonline.com. Students who will fill their registration forms in the extended dates that is from October 25 to 28 will also be able to download their admit cards from October 29.

To make changes in the dummy admit cards, students will have to contact the school head as they will fix errors through the online portal. Students will be required to send a photocopy of the dummy admit card mentioning the required changes along with their signature.

