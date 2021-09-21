  • Home
BSEB To Reopen Bihar D.El.Ed. Registration With Late Fee From Tomorrow

The D.El.Ed. application window will now open tomorrow, September 22, and remain open till September 24. Also students will be able to pay the application fee between September 22 and September 30.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 21, 2021 2:04 pm IST

BSEB D.El.Ed application window will reopen tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reopen the application window for D.El.Ed. 2020-2022 exams. The D.El.Ed. application window will now open tomorrow, September 22, and remain open till September 24. Also students will be able to pay the application fee between September 22 and September 30.

The board will release the dummy admit card for the students appearing for the Bihar D.El.Ed exams. The BSEB D.EL.Ed dummy admit cards will be made available for download from September 22 to September 30 at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar board D.El.Ed dummy admit cards will allow students inform the board of mistakes in the BSEB D.El.Ed exams 2022.

Bihar DElEd 2020-22 Exam: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website
  2. Click on the designated link to apply for the exam.
  3. Enter the login or registration details and fill in the application form.
  4. Make the payment online
  5. Click on submit
  6. Download the confirmation page and take a print out
DElEd bsebonline
Jammu And Kashmir: Srinagar Schools Reopen For Classes 10, 12 With COVID Protocols
GATE 2022 Registration Ends In 3 Days, Here’s Direct Link To Apply
Careers360 Launches KCET 2021 College Predictor
NVS Admission 2022: Application For JNV Class 9 Selection Test Begins
JEE Advanced 2021 Registration Ends Today
