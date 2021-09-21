BSEB To Reopen Bihar D.El.Ed. Registration With Late Fee From Tomorrow

BSEB D.El.Ed application window will reopen tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reopen the application window for D.El.Ed. 2020-2022 exams. The D.El.Ed. application window will now open tomorrow, September 22, and remain open till September 24. Also students will be able to pay the application fee between September 22 and September 30.

The board will release the dummy admit card for the students appearing for the Bihar D.El.Ed exams. The BSEB D.EL.Ed dummy admit cards will be made available for download from September 22 to September 30 at secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar board D.El.Ed dummy admit cards will allow students inform the board of mistakes in the BSEB D.El.Ed exams 2022.

Bihar DElEd 2020-22 Exam: How To Apply