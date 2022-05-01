BSEB To Reopen Bihar D.El.Ed. Registration For 2021-23 Session From Tomorrow

BSEB D.El.Ed application window to reopen tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reopen the application window for D.El.Ed. 2021-2023 academic session. The D.El.Ed. application window will now open tomorrow, May 2, and remain open till May 5. Also, students will be able to pay the application fee during this period.

Candidates will also be able to apply for modification of Bihar D.El.Ed. registration form on the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The Bihar board has already released the dummy registration forms of the candidates. Through this application window, candidates will be able to apply for rectifications in the dummy registration form.

The board has also provided helpline numbers for applicants facing difficulties in filling up the registration forms and paying the application fee. These are -- 0612 - 2232074, 2232257, 2232239.

Bihar DElEd 2021-23: How To Apply

Visit the official website

Click on the designated link to apply for the exam.

Enter the login or registration details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment online

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a print out



