BSEB To Reopen Bihar D.El.Ed. Application Process From July 9

BSEB to reopen Bihar D.El.Ed. application window

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will reopen the application window for D.El.Ed. 2020-2022 exams. The D.El.Ed. application window will now open tomorrow, July 9, and remain open till July 13. Students can register afresh for the BSEB D.El.Ed. exams. The board will also allow the students with the option of modifying, or editing, the D.El.Ed. application form between July 14 and July 20. Also students who could not pay the application fee during July 9 to July 13 period, will be able to pay online by July 20.

Bihar DElEd 2020-22 Exam: How To Apply

Visit the official website

Click on the designated link to apply for the exam.

Enter the login or registration details and fill in the application form.

Make the payment online

Click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and take a print out.

Recently the board had announced that it will reimburse the D.El.Ed Joint Exam 2020 application fee. Applicants had to login at the website biharboardonline.com, with their registration numbers and dates of birth