BSEB Releases D. El. Ed. (Special) Exam Result; Details Here

BSEB D.El.Ed Results out

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) special exam results have been declared. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the D.El.Ed special exam result for the 2020 exams. Applicants who appeared for the BSEB DElEd (special) exams can access the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com. To access the Bihar board D.El.Ed result, applicants will have to use roll code and roll number.

D.El.Ed exam was held offline for a duration of two hours.

How to Check Bihar D. El. Ed. Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB -- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Result section

Step 3: Go to the designated result link

Step 4: On the next window, insert roll numbers and roll codes

Step 5: Submit and access the D. El.Ed special exam results

Step 6: Download a take a print of the result for future reference