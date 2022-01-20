BSEB Releases D. El. Ed. (Special) Exam Result; Details Here
Applicants who appeared for the BSEB DElEd (special) exams can access the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com. To access the Bihar board D.El.Ed result, applicants will have to use roll code and roll number.
The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) special exam results have been declared. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the D.El.Ed special exam result for the 2020 exams. Applicants who appeared for the BSEB DElEd (special) exams can access the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com. To access the Bihar board D.El.Ed result, applicants will have to use roll code and roll number.
D.El.Ed exam was held offline for a duration of two hours.
How to Check Bihar D. El. Ed. Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB -- secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Result section
Step 3: Go to the designated result link
Step 4: On the next window, insert roll numbers and roll codes
Step 5: Submit and access the D. El.Ed special exam results
Step 6: Download a take a print of the result for future reference
#BSEB pic.twitter.com/AuaUnXtjMe— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) January 20, 2022