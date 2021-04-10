BSEB Releases D. El. Ed. Scrutiny Result For 2018-20, 2019-21 Exams
The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) scrutiny results for second year session of 2018-2020 and first year session of 2019-21 exam have been declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) scrutiny results have been declared. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the D.El.Ed scrutiny result for 2018-2020 and 2019-21 exam. The board had previously allowed the students who were unsatisfied with their Bihar D. El. Ed. results and had expected better marks to apply for scrutiny. BSEB has now released the results for the first year session of 2019-21 and the second year session results of 2018-20 exams.
Candidates who applied for scrutiny can access the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com.
Scrutiny Result of 1st-year session: 2019-21 exam - Direct Link
Scrutiny Result of 2nd-year session: 2018-20 exam - Direct Link
April 10, 2021
How to Check Bihar D. El. Ed. Result
Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB -- secondary.biharboardonline.com
Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Result section
Step 3: Go to the Scrutiny Result of 1st year session: 2019-21 exam or Scrutiny Result of 2nd year session: 2018-20 exam
Step 4: On the next window, insert roll numbers and roll codes
Step 5: Submit and access the D. El.Ed scrutiny results
Step 6: Download a take a print of the result for future reference