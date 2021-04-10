BSEB releaseds D.El.Ed scrutiny result for 2018-2020, 2019-21 exam

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) scrutiny results have been declared. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the D.El.Ed scrutiny result for 2018-2020 and 2019-21 exam. The board had previously allowed the students who were unsatisfied with their Bihar D. El. Ed. results and had expected better marks to apply for scrutiny. BSEB has now released the results for the first year session of 2019-21 and the second year session results of 2018-20 exams.

Candidates who applied for scrutiny can access the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Scrutiny Result of 1st-year session: 2019-21 exam - Direct Link

Scrutiny Result of 2nd-year session: 2018-20 exam - Direct Link

How to Check Bihar D. El. Ed. Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB -- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Result section

Step 3: Go to the Scrutiny Result of 1st year session: 2019-21 exam or Scrutiny Result of 2nd year session: 2018-20 exam

Step 4: On the next window, insert roll numbers and roll codes

Step 5: Submit and access the D. El.Ed scrutiny results

Step 6: Download a take a print of the result for future reference