  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Releases D. El. Ed. Scrutiny Result For 2018-20, 2019-21 Exams

BSEB Releases D. El. Ed. Scrutiny Result For 2018-20, 2019-21 Exams

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) scrutiny results for second year session of 2018-2020 and first year session of 2019-21 exam have been declared at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 10, 2021 2:44 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

NEET PG: COVID-19 Guidelines Released, Exam On April 18
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
Decision On Maharashtra Classes 10, 12 Board Exams Soon: Varsha Gaikwad
‘CBSE Irresponsible To Force Students To Take Offline Exams’: Priyanka Gandhi
MPBSE Madhya Pradesh Board Exam 2021: Classes 10, 12 Admit Cards Released
CMAT 2021 Result Announced; Here’s Direct Link
BSEB Releases D. El. Ed. Scrutiny Result For 2018-20, 2019-21 Exams
BSEB releaseds D.El.Ed scrutiny result for 2018-2020, 2019-21 exam
New Delhi:

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D. El. Ed) scrutiny results have been declared. Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the D.El.Ed scrutiny result for 2018-2020 and 2019-21 exam. The board had previously allowed the students who were unsatisfied with their Bihar D. El. Ed. results and had expected better marks to apply for scrutiny. BSEB has now released the results for the first year session of 2019-21 and the second year session results of 2018-20 exams.

Candidates who applied for scrutiny can access the results at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Scrutiny Result of 1st-year session: 2019-21 exam - Direct Link

Scrutiny Result of 2nd-year session: 2018-20 exam - Direct Link

How to Check Bihar D. El. Ed. Result

Step 1: Visit the official website of BSEB -- secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: On the Home Page, click on the Result section

Step 3: Go to the Scrutiny Result of 1st year session: 2019-21 exam or Scrutiny Result of 2nd year session: 2018-20 exam

Step 4: On the next window, insert roll numbers and roll codes

Step 5: Submit and access the D. El.Ed scrutiny results

Step 6: Download a take a print of the result for future reference

Click here for more Education News
D.El.Ed. BSEB Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG: COVID-19 Guidelines Released, Exam On April 18
NEET PG: COVID-19 Guidelines Released, Exam On April 18
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
JEE Main Admit Card For April Exam Likely To Be Released Soon
BHU Research Entrance Test To Be Held Tomorrow
BHU Research Entrance Test To Be Held Tomorrow
Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen
Telangana Private School Teachers To Get Rs 2000, 25kg Rice Per Month Till Schools Reopen
COVID-19: Delhi Suspends Physical Classes, Offline Exams Till Class 12
COVID-19: Delhi Suspends Physical Classes, Offline Exams Till Class 12
.......................... Advertisement ..........................