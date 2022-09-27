  • Home
BSEB Releases Bihar Board Class 11 Dummy Admit Card; Direct Link Here

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the dummy admit card for Class 11 entrance exam 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Sep 27, 2022 6:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

BSEB 11th Admit Card 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has issued the dummy admit card for Class 11 entrance exam 2022. The candidates who have applied for the 2022- 24 Class 11 entrance examination can now download the 11th dummy registration card on the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. To access and download the Bihar board Class 11 dummy admit card, candidates have to key in the login credentials like user ID and password at the website.

The BSEB 11th dummy admit card will be available for download between September 27 and September 29. Candidates can check any errors and mismatches including names, nationality, photos, dates of birth and parents’ names in the Class 11 dummy admit card. In case students find any error, students can rectify it by logging in to their account till September 29, 2022.

BSEB 11th Dummy Admit Card 2022: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website- seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the BSEB Class 11 Dummy admit card link

Step 3: Enter the login details- user ID and password

Step 4: Submit and access the Bihar 11th dummy admit card

Step 5: Download it and take a print for future use.

