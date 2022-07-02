BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: Bihar Board Extends Registration Deadline For Class 11 Admission

Image credit: Shutterstock Check details on BSEB OFSS admissions 2022

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration date for BSEB Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) admissions 2022. The registration date for the BSEB OFSS Class 11 admission has been extended till July 5. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 1, 2022. The students who want to apply for Class 11 admissions can apply online through the official website of Bihar Board OFSS-- ofssbihar.in.

ALSO READ | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Next Week: Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash

The Bihar Board had started the registration process for OFSS admissions on June 22, 2022. To apply for the Class 11 admission, the students need to pay an application fee of Rs 350.

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: Direct Link

ALSO READ | CBSE Results 2022: CBSE Launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’ Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Result Declaration

BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: How To Apply