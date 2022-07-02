BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: Bihar Board Extends Registration Deadline For Class 11 Admission
BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: The registration date for the BSEB OFSS Class 11 admission has been extended till July 5. The students who want to apply for Class 11 admissions can apply online through the official website of Bihar Board OFSS-- ofssbihar.in.
BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the registration date for BSEB Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) admissions 2022. The registration date for the BSEB OFSS Class 11 admission has been extended till July 5. Earlier, the last date to apply was July 1, 2022. The students who want to apply for Class 11 admissions can apply online through the official website of Bihar Board OFSS-- ofssbihar.in.
The Bihar Board had started the registration process for OFSS admissions on June 22, 2022. To apply for the Class 11 admission, the students need to pay an application fee of Rs 350.
BSEB OFSS Admission in Class 11: Now, Apply for Online Admission till 05th July, 2022.#BSEB #BiharBoard #OFSS #admissionsopen2022— Bihar School Examination Board (@officialbseb) July 1, 2022
BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: Direct Link
BSEB OFSS Admissions 2022: How To Apply
- Visit the official website-- ofssbihar.in.
- On the homepage, click on the 'Common Application Form for Admission in Intermediate Colleges & Schools’ link.
- Read all the given instructions carefully and fill in the application form.
- Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for future reference.