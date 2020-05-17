BSEB Matric Result 2020: Bihar Board 10th Results Soon. Details Here

BSEB matric result expected to be released this week at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

Bihar School Examination Board or BSEB, the state level secondary and higher secondary examination body which conducts Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations, is expected to release the Bihar Board 10th results soon. Sources close to the Bihar Board have told NDTV that the BSEB matric result will be released this week. However, the Board has not announced any date yet.

The board completed evaluation process on last Thursday and evaluators have submitted evaluation results to the board.

The BSEB has also almost completed the compilation process of marks. The Board is now busy in preparing the list of toppers.

State toppers will be interviewed by the board first, likely over the phone or through video call. The interview process is expected to be completed in the next few days.

After verification of identities of the toppers, the board will prepare a final topper list. The Bihar Board is conducting the physical verification of the toppers because of the topper scam happened in the state in 2017 in which some toppers failed to give answers when asked about the questions from their syllabus.

Bihar Board Matric result will be announced after the verification process is complete which could be on or after May 20, the source said.

The BSEB Matric result is expected to be announced on the official portals like biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and onlinebseb.in.

According to reports, more than 15 lakh candidates had registered for the BSEB 10th exam held across 1368 exam centres.

The Matric exams were held in February.

In 2019, BSEB 10th results were declared on April 6 and the overall pass percentage was 80.73%.

The Bihar Board results have been delayed due to the lockdown announced in the country to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

The Bihar Board had released the BSEB results for Intermediate exams before the announcement of lockdown.