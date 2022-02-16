  • Home
BSEB Matric Exam 2022: Bihar Board 10th Exams From Tomorrow; Important Points For Students

BSEB Bihar Board Matric Exams 2022: There will be two shifts on all exam days. The first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Feb 16, 2022

Bihar board (BSEB) Matric (Class 10) exams from tomorrow (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSEB 10th Exam 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board will begin Class 10 final or Matriculation exams from tomorrow, February 17. Class 12 or Intermediate final exams are over and results are awaited. BSEB Matric exams will end on February 24. There will be two shifts on all exam days. The first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Recently, the BSEB released guidelines in form of a video for students. The board said candidates who appear for the exam in group 1 will be counted in the same group for the rest of the exam, and same will be followed for those who appear in group 2. Any change of shift during exam period will not be allowed.

On all exam days, students must carry admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall.

The admit cards can be downloaded from the official website of the board with user ID and password.

Bihar Board Matric Exam 2022: Important Guidelines

  1. Carry admit cards to the exam centre.

  2. Reach the examination centre 30 minutes before the reporting time.

  3. Follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly. Wear masks and carry hand sanitisers.

  4. Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet.

  5. Do not carry a banned item: mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets, etc.

Over 16.48 lakh candidates have registered for the BSEB Class 10th exam this year, of which 8.06 lakh are female and 8.42 lakh are male candidates.

