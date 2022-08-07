BSEB Matric 2023 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Details Here

BSEB Matric 2023 Registrations To Start Tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will start the registration process for Bihar Board Matric 2023 examinations from tomorrow, August 8. The students who want to apply for BSEB Class 10 annual exam 2023 can apply online through the official website -- secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date to fill secondary (Class 10) application form is August 14.

The details required to fill in the BSEB matric 2023 application form includes school code, school name, student's name, parent's name, date of birth, gender, address and other details. Students are required to submit the exam fee online till August 14. "BSEB : Special opportunity for filling online registration form of students appearing in Matriculation Annual Examination, 2023," Bihar Board tweeted.

BSEB 10th Registrations 2023: Important Dates

Commencement of online application - August 08, 2022

Last date to fill BSEB Matric 2023 application form - August 14, 2022

Last date to make online payment of fee - August 14, 2022

BSEB Matric 2023 Application Form: How To Apply