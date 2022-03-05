BSEB Inter Result 2022: Last Date To Challenge Bihar Board Class 12 Answer Key Tomorrow

BSEB Inter answer key challenge window to close tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) Class 12 official answer key released on March 3 can be challenged by 5 pm, March 6. BSEB has released the Bihar board Class 12th, or intermediate, answer keys at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can check the BSEB inter official answer key and match it to calculate the probable scores.

Candidates can submit feedback or raise objections against the tentative BSEB inter answer key on the candidate portal.

BSEB Inter Answer Key: How To Raise Objections

Step 1: Go to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link -- Register Objection Regarding Answer Key Inter Exam 2022

Step 3: On the next window, login with the roll codes and roll numbers

Step 4: Submit the objections or feedback

BSEB Inter Class 12th Answer Key: Direct Link To Raise Objections

The final BSEB Class 12th result 2022 will be released after considering the objections and feedback if any. The BSEB exams that started on February 1 continued till February 14 and the papers were held in two shifts on all the exam days.

The official website for BSEB 12th results is biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding Bihar Board Class 12 result date and time. Last year BSEB Inter final exams began on February 1. The results were declared on March 26.