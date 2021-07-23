BSEB Inter Result 2021: Students Can Collect Bihar Class 12 Mark Sheets From Schools

  • Home
The mark sheets and pass certificates of the BSEB Class 12 regular exams for those students qualifying the 2021 exams have been sent to the district education offices.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 23, 2021 6:43 pm IST

New Delhi:

The marksheets and pass certificates for Class 12, or Intermediate exams held by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) have been sent to district offices. The mark sheets and pass certificates of the BSEB Class 12 regular exams for those students qualifying the 2021 exams have been sent to the district education offices. School principals have to collect them from the offices, distribute among students and keep records, the board has instructed.

“Certificates of students who have passed the annual Class 12 Inter examination 2021are being sent to the offices of district officers,” the board said in a notification.

BSEB Board Class 12th Intermediate results for 2021 were announced in March, 2021. Out of all the total 13,40,266 students who appeared for the BSEB Class 12th Inter exams from Science, Commerce and Arts streams, 10,45,250 students have qualified. The overall pass percentage in the Bihar intermediate exam was 78.04 per cent this year. The Bihar Board inter examinations for Class 12 in Bihar began on February 1 amid Covid precautions and ended on February 13. The practical exams were conducted earlier, from January 9.

Bihar is the first State Education board in the country that conducted both Class 10 and 12 board exams this year amid the pandemic and announced results in a record time.

