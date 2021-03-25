Bihar board Inter exam result is expected to be declared soon at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar board Intermediate, or Class 12, examination result is expected to be declared soon. Once the results are announced, candidates will be able to access them through the official website of Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. This year, more than 13.5 lakh students had registered to appear for the BSEB Class 12 exams. In 2020, the Bihar Inter exam results were declared on March 24. The overall pass percentage last year was 80.44 per cent, and 34 students of Class 12 had secured the top five spots.

ALERT: Admissions open at Manipal MAHE CLICK here

Also Read || BSEB Class 12 Result: Important Points For Students

BSEB Class 12 Result: Previous Year

The pass percentage in 2020 saw a marginal increase from the previous year. The overall pass percentage of the Bihar Board Class 12 exam in 2020 was 80.44 as against 79.76 per cent in 2019. The pass percentage last year in Commerce stream had improved from 93.02 per cent in 2019 to 93.26 per cent in 2020. The pass percentage in Arts stream had improved considerably from 76.53 per cent in 2019 to 81.44 per cent in 2020. The pass percentage, however, in Science had decreased from 81.20 per cent in 2019 to 77.39 per cent in 2020.

As per official data, the Bihar board had used enhanced security measures, including answer sheets with photos of candidates, barcodes and 10 sets of question papers last year for the candidates so that the exam process could be transparent.

Over 12 lakh students had appeared for the Bihar board Inter exam in 2020. A total of 356 students have been expelled due to the use of unfair means and the results of as many as 401 candidates were kept pending on the result date.

As per BSEB data, Bihar board Class 12 exams were held in 1,473 exam centres across the state this year. BSEB held the Inter exams for the Science, Commerce and Vocational streams between February 1 and February 13 in centre-based pen and paper mode.