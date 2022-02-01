BSEB Inter Exams 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams From Today; Last-Minute Instructions

BSEB Inter Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin Intermediate or Class 12 final exams 2022 today, February 1. Exams for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will continue till February 14. There will be two shifts on all exam days – the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time will be given to read and analyse the questions.

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

On the first day, exams will be conducted for Mathematics and Hindi papers, followed by Physics and English on February 2.

BSEB Inter Bihar Boards 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Do not stand in groups outside or inside the exam venue. Maintain social distancing and follow other Covid-related precautionary measures Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. Fifteen minutes will be allotted to read the question paper Carry the Class 12 board exam admit cards to the exam centre Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.

