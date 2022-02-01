Search
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Education
  • BSEB Inter Exams 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams From Today; Last-Minute Instructions

BSEB Inter Exams 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams From Today; Last-Minute Instructions

Bihar Board BSEB Inter Class 12 exams for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will continue till February 14. There will be two shifts on all exam days – the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm

Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Feb 1, 2022 7:33 am IST
Source: Careers360
BSEB Inter Exams 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams From Today; Last-Minute Instructions
BSEB Inter Class 12 exams will continue till February 14
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

BSEB Inter Exams 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will begin Intermediate or Class 12 final exams 2022 today, February 1. Exams for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will continue till February 14. There will be two shifts on all exam days – the first shift from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time will be given to read and analyse the questions.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt after completing your class 12th. Download for free

Students must carry their admit cards along with them to get entry inside the examination hall. The admit cards have been released on the official website of the board and to download it, students or schools need to login with their user ID and password.

On the first day, exams will be conducted for Mathematics and Hindi papers, followed by Physics and English on February 2.

BSEB Inter Bihar Boards 2022: Exam Day Guidelines

  1. Reach the exam centre as per the allotted time. Do not stand in groups outside or inside the exam venue. Maintain social distancing and follow other Covid-related precautionary measures
  2. Before answering the questions, read all the instructions on the question paper and the answer sheet. Fifteen minutes will be allotted to read the question paper
  3. Carry the Class 12 board exam admit cards to the exam centre
  4. Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and wear face masks. Maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene.

Click here for more Education News

RELATED NEWS

BSEB Inter 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Guidelines
BSEB Inter 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Guidelines
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams From February 1; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Exams From February 1; Check Exam Day Guidelines, Details
BSEB Bihar Board To Conduct Special Exam For Class 10, 12 Students Who Failed To Submit Registration Form
BSEB Bihar Board To Conduct Special Exam For Class 10, 12 Students Who Failed To Submit Registration Form
BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Details
BSEB Bihar Board Inter 12th Admit Card 2022 Released: Check Exam Dates, Paper Pattern, Marking Scheme, Details
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Admit Card 2022 Released, How To Download
Bihar Board Admit Card For Class 12 BSEB 2022 Exams Soon; Official Website, Download Steps
Bihar Board Admit Card For Class 12 BSEB 2022 Exams Soon; Official Website, Download Steps

LATEST NEWS

NEET-SS Result 2021 Declared: Candidates Can Check Scores Now; Merit List, Score Card Soon
Feb 1, 2022
Puducherry Schools, Colleges To Resume Offline Classes From February 4: Minister
Jan 31, 2022
Nagpur Schools, Colleges To Reopen For Offline Classes From February 1
Jan 31, 2022
CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Details On Class 10, 12 Marksheets, Direct Links
Jan 31, 2022
NEET UG 2021 Counselling: AIQ Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Announced Tomorrow; Important Details
Jan 31, 2022

Top Exams

Top Courses

Top Colleges

Popular Universities

Resources