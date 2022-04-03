Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Process To Close Today, How To Apply For Re-checking

Image credit: File Photo A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year

BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process 2022: The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam will be concluded on Sunday, April 3. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process: Steps To Apply For Re-checking

Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number Login using the system-generated application ID Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16.