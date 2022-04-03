  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Process To Close Today, How To Apply For Re-checking

Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Process To Close Today, How To Apply For Re-checking

BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process 2022: The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the intermediate, class 12 exam will be concluded on April 3. Apply for the scrutiny process at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 3, 2022 8:43 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: Registration Ends Today; How To Apply
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment Exams: BSEB Extends Deadline For Application
Bihar Board Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Details
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022 Application Process Begins Today; Details Here
Bihar, MP Board Exam Results 2022: Check State-Wise 10th, 12th Exam Results Date And Time
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process Begins, How To Apply For Re-checking
Bihar Board BSEB Intermediate 12th Scrutiny Process To Close Today, How To Apply For Re-checking
A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year
Image credit: File Photo

BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process 2022: The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam will be concluded on Sunday, April 3. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process on the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Recommended: How Do You Know You Need A Career Counsellor: Signs To Help You Evaluate. Read More
Suggested : Which Are The Psychometric Tests Every Student Must Take? Read More
Also Read : What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process: Steps To Apply For Re-checking

  1. Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link
  3. Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number
  4. Login using the system-generated application ID
  5. Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject
  6. Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Inter result Bihar Board inter exam

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Here’s What You Should Know, Pay Attention To Before Taking An Education Loan
8 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Post-Covid Education All About Retraining Teachers, Blend Of Online And Offline Learning: Academicians
Post-Covid Education All About Retraining Teachers, Blend Of Online And Offline Learning: Academicians
Only Vaccinated International Students To Get Entry Into Aligarh Muslim University
Only Vaccinated International Students To Get Entry Into Aligarh Muslim University
National Sugar Institute Admissions 2022: Application Process To Commence On April 11; Check Exam Date
National Sugar Institute Admissions 2022: Application Process To Commence On April 11; Check Exam Date
From JEE Main, CUET To Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022; Here's The List Of Important Education Events This Week
From JEE Main, CUET To Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022; Here's The List Of Important Education Events This Week
JEE Main 2022 From April 21; Here's Last One Month Preparation Strategy To Follow
JEE Main 2022 From April 21; Here's Last One Month Preparation Strategy To Follow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................