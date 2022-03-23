  • Home
  • Education
  • Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process Begins, How To Apply For Re-checking

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process Begins, How To Apply For Re-checking

BSEB Inter Result 2022: The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process till March 30 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 23, 2022 1:41 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Scrutiny Process To Commence Tomorrow, How To Apply For Re-checking
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 Updates: BSEB Declares Inter Result; Marksheets At Results.biharboardonline.com
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Not Happy With Mark Sheet; Details On Recheck, Re-evaluation Process
BSEB Class 12th Result 2022: Laptops, Cash Prizes For Bihar Board Toppers
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: With 90.38 Per Cent, Commerce Has The Best Pass Percentage Stream-Wise
Bihar Board Announces BSEB Inter Result 2022, Pass Percentage Better Than Last Year's
Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Scrutiny Process Begins, How To Apply For Re-checking
Apply for the scrutiny process till March 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSEB Inter Result 2022: The scrutiny/ re-checking process for the Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate, class 12 exam has started from Wednesday, March 23. The candidates can apply for the scrutiny process till March 30 through the official website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Latest: 60+ Best Courses after 12th (For Arts, Commerce, Science Students): Know Here

Recommended: Confused regarding the next step after class 12th? Check 50+ entrance Exams you can attempt. Download for free

Don't Miss: Browse Top colleges in Bihar (for PCM/PCB/Arts/Commerce) with admission, courses, fees, cut-Offs, placements, reviews, and more details. HERE! 

The students need to pay a fee of Rs 70 per paper to apply for the scrutiny process. The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Steps To Apply For Scrutiny

  1. Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in
  2. Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link
  3. Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number
  4. Login using the system-generated application ID
  5. Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject
  6. Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16.

Click here for more Education News
BSEB Inter Results Bihar Board inter exam

Suggested For You

Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Check Here For An Easy Way To Master The Periodic Table
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
Ashish Jha (Chief Content Strategist at Buddy4Study.com) +0More
Which Are The Top Private Medical Colleges With Low Fees? Check State-Wise List Here
7 min read Mar 05, 2022 Read More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi University Academic Council Approves Admission To Undergraduate Courses Solely Based On CUET Score
Delhi University Academic Council Approves Admission To Undergraduate Courses Solely Based On CUET Score
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Announce Mop-Up Round Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET PG 2021 Counselling: MCC To Announce Mop-Up Round Result Today At Mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Result To Be Released Today
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Mop-Up Round Result To Be Released Today
Admission Process For Jamia Millia Islamia's PhD Courses To Begin From April 1
Admission Process For Jamia Millia Islamia's PhD Courses To Begin From April 1
Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre
Jharkhand Board JAC 10th, 12th Exams 2022 From March 24; Important Guidelines To Follow At Exam Centre
.......................... Advertisement ..........................