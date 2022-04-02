The BSEB inter compartment exams and special examination are expected to be held in April, 2022.

BSEB Inter Compartment, Special Exams 2022: The application process for the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) intermediate (Class 12) compartment and special exams 2022 will end today, April 2. Candidates can apply for the Bihar Board 12th compartment and special exams through the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar Board special exam will be held for students who could not appear in inter final exams and 12th compartment exam for students who could not qualify. Students who wish to register for inter special, compartment exams 2022 can apply at inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

The BSEB inter compartment exams and special examination are expected to be held in April, 2022. However, there is no official confirmation received yet.

BSEB Bihar Board 12th Compartment, Special Exams 2022: How To Register

1. Go to the official website- inter22spl.biharboardonline.com.

2. Login through your registration details.

3. Fill in all the required details in the application form.

4. Verification will be done at this step. Pay the application fee.

5. Submit and download the form for future reference.

A total of 80.15 per cent students cleared the intermediate exam this year, the class 12 result was earlier announced on March 16. The Commerce stream has the best pass percentage with 90.38 per cent followed by Science- 79.81 per cent, Arts- 79.53 per cent. The toppers from Science Stream are- Shaurav Kumar, Arjun Kumar, Commerce- Ankit Kumar, Bineet Singh and Piyush, Arts- Sangam Raj and Shreya Kumari.

In order to get a passing certificate from Bihar Board, students are required to secure a minimum of 33 percent. The students have to score the minimum marks separately in both theory and practical papers. Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.

For details on BSEB Inter results, please visit the website- biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. For issue related to online registration or fee payment, students can contact the board helpline number: 0612-2230039.