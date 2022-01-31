BSEB Inter 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Guidelines
Bihar Board Exam Date: The BSEB Bihar board Class 12 inter exams starting from tomorrow will be held in two shifts for two subjects on the same day. The first shift will be held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will hold the state board Class 12 or intermediate (inter) exams 2021 from tomorrow, February 1. The BSEB Bihar board Class 12 inter exams starting from tomorrow will be held in two shifts for two subjects on the same day. The first shift will be held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The Bihar Board Class 12 inter 2022 exams for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses will continue till February 14.
The BSEB Class 12 inter exams will start with the Mathematics and Hindi papers tomorrow, followed by Physics and English on February 2. An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time has been provided to the BSEB inter students to read and analyse the questions.
Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card
BSEB admit card for the inter exams have already been released. To access the BSEB Class 12 admit card, schools or students will have to log in at the website and enter the user IDs and password.
BSEB Class 12 Inter Exam Dates
Date
Morning (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)
Afternoon (1:45 pm to 5 pm)
February 1
Maths
Hindi
February 2
Physics
English
February 3
Chemistry
Geography, Agriculture
February 4
English (105/124, 205/223)
Elective Subject Trade paper 1
February 7
Biology
Political Science, Business Studies
February 8
Hindi (106/125, 206/224)
Economics
February 9
Language papers
Psychology, Entrepreneurship
February 10
Music, Foundation Course
Home Science, Elective Subject Trade paper 2
February 11
Sociology, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3
NRB Papers
February 12
Accountancy, Philosophy
MB Maithili, Alt. English
February 14
Language Papers
Vocational papers
BSEB Class 12 Inter Bihar Board Exam Guidelines
Candidates must reach the BSEB inter exam centres that are allotted to them an hour before the reporting time. By that, the candidates can easily sit on the seat allotted without facing any hurdle.
Remember to read all the instructions on the BSEB Class 12 inter question paper carefully. A fifteen minutes time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.
Students must carry BSEB Class 12 inter admit cards to the exam centre.
Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and cover the face with masks and maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene