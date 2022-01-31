  • Home
BSEB Inter 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Guidelines

Bihar Board Exam Date: The BSEB Bihar board Class 12 inter exams starting from tomorrow will be held in two shifts for two subjects on the same day. The first shift will be held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second from 1:45 pm to 5 pm.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 31, 2022 9:40 am IST

Bihar board BSEB exams from tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will hold the state board Class 12 or intermediate (inter) exams 2021 from tomorrow, February 1. The BSEB Bihar board Class 12 inter exams starting from tomorrow will be held in two shifts for two subjects on the same day. The first shift will be held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The Bihar Board Class 12 inter 2022 exams for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses will continue till February 14.

The BSEB Class 12 inter exams will start with the Mathematics and Hindi papers tomorrow, followed by Physics and English on February 2. An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time has been provided to the BSEB inter students to read and analyse the questions.

Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card

BSEB admit card for the inter exams have already been released. To access the BSEB Class 12 admit card, schools or students will have to log in at the website and enter the user IDs and password.

BSEB Class 12 Inter Exam Dates

Date

Morning (9:30 am to 12:45 pm)

Afternoon (1:45 pm to 5 pm)

February 1

Maths

Hindi

February 2

Physics

English

February 3

Chemistry

Geography, Agriculture

February 4

English (105/124, 205/223)

Elective Subject Trade paper 1

February 7

Biology

Political Science, Business Studies

February 8

Hindi (106/125, 206/224)

Economics

February 9

Language papers

Psychology, Entrepreneurship

February 10

Music, Foundation Course

Home Science, Elective Subject Trade paper 2

February 11

Sociology, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3

NRB Papers

February 12

Accountancy, Philosophy

MB Maithili, Alt. English

February 14

Language Papers

Vocational papers


BSEB Class 12 Inter Bihar Board Exam Guidelines

  • Candidates must reach the BSEB inter exam centres that are allotted to them an hour before the reporting time. By that, the candidates can easily sit on the seat allotted without facing any hurdle.

  • Remember to read all the instructions on the BSEB Class 12 inter question paper carefully. A fifteen minutes time will be allotted to the students to read the question paper.

  • Students must carry BSEB Class 12 inter admit cards to the exam centre.

  • Carry a hand sanitiser bottle and cover the face with masks and maintain social distancing and follow respiratory hygiene

