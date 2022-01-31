BSEB Inter 2022: Bihar Board Class 12 Exams Start Tomorrow; Admit Card Details, Guidelines

Bihar board BSEB exams from tomorrow

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will hold the state board Class 12 or intermediate (inter) exams 2021 from tomorrow, February 1. The BSEB Bihar board Class 12 inter exams starting from tomorrow will be held in two shifts for two subjects on the same day. The first shift will be held between 9:30 am and 12:45 pm and the second from 1:45 pm to 5 pm. The Bihar Board Class 12 inter 2022 exams for Science, Arts, Commerce and Vocational courses will continue till February 14.

The BSEB Class 12 inter exams will start with the Mathematics and Hindi papers tomorrow, followed by Physics and English on February 2. An additional 15 minutes “cool-off” time has been provided to the BSEB inter students to read and analyse the questions.

Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card

BSEB admit card for the inter exams have already been released. To access the BSEB Class 12 admit card, schools or students will have to log in at the website and enter the user IDs and password.

BSEB Class 12 Inter Exam Dates

Date Morning (9:30 am to 12:45 pm) Afternoon (1:45 pm to 5 pm) February 1 Maths Hindi February 2 Physics English February 3 Chemistry Geography, Agriculture February 4 English (105/124, 205/223) Elective Subject Trade paper 1 February 7 Biology Political Science, Business Studies February 8 Hindi (106/125, 206/224) Economics February 9 Language papers Psychology, Entrepreneurship February 10 Music, Foundation Course Home Science, Elective Subject Trade paper 2 February 11 Sociology, Elective Subject Trade Paper 3 NRB Papers February 12 Accountancy, Philosophy MB Maithili, Alt. English February 14 Language Papers Vocational papers



BSEB Class 12 Inter Bihar Board Exam Guidelines