BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Not Happy With Mark Sheet; Details On Recheck, Re-evaluation Process
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: Students who became unsuccessful, and could not score well can apply for rechecking and scrutiny of answer booklets of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams between March 23 and March 30.
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: The result of Bihar Board, BSEB intermediate exam was announced on Wednesday, March 16. The overall pass percentage touched 80.15 per cent this year, the students who became unsuccessful, and could not score well can apply for rechecking and scrutiny of answer booklets of the Science, Arts and Commerce streams between March 23 and March 30, with the payment of Rs 70 per paper. Bihar Board BSEB Inter Result 2022 LIVE
Students who are not satisfied with the 12th result can also apply for the rechecking and scrutiny of marks obtained. Students can apply for obtaining the scanned copies of BSEB 12th answer booklets and OMR sheets.
The application process for rechecking is standard. To apply for scrutiny or re-evaluation of Class 12 answer sheets, students will be first required to register and generate their application Ids. Candidates will also be required to pay a scrutiny fee for each paper they want rechecked.
BSEB Inter 12th Result 2022: How To Apply For Scrutiny
- Visit the official BSEB website -- biharboardonline.com
- Click on the designated scrutiny or recheck link
- Enter details including roll code, roll number and registration number
- Login using the system-generated application ID
- Choose subjects for scrutiny, or rechecking by clicking on the boxes in front of each subject
- Click on the ‘fee payment’ option and pay the scrutiny fee using credit card, debit card, or net banking
Students who could not secure the minimum pass marks will be required to appear for a compartmental exam. The students can take inter exams next year.