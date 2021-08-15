BSEB Extends Matric Registration Process For Class 9 Students

Matric Registration Process For Class 9 Students Extended

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the matric registration process for students of Class 9. Students studying in Class 9 can now register themselves till August 31 for the Matric examination for the academic session 2022-2023. The registration process will be done online, students can log in to biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in to get themselves registered.

The registration form is available on the official website, all the school heads are required to download the form and distribute it among the students. Students will fill the form and submit it to the school administration. School heads will be checking the form and tally the filled information with that of school records and they will fill the form on the behalf of students.

In case the students find any faults in the application form, they can download it and take a printout of the form, and make the changes. After editing the form, students will be required to sign it and submit it to the school head. On the basis of the edited form, school authorities are required to make changes in the online application form.

This registration process is mandatory for all the students studying in Class 9th and will be appearing for Class 10th boards next year.

Students need documents like Aadhar Card, mobile number, email ID, photograph, and resident certificate for the registration procedure.

Students who are eligible for the BSEB Matric registration form are the ones who are currently in Class 9th and the age of the students must be 13 years.