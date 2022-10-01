BSEB Extends Last Date For Registration To Class 11 Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Entrance Exam 2022

Image credit: Shutterstock Candidates can for Class 11 admission through the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB Class 11 Admission 2022: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the last date to register for the Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya Class 11 entrance examination. The Bihar board will continue accepting applications for Class 11 admission for the 2022-24 academic session till October 10, 2022. Candidates can apply online for Class 11 admission through the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Candidates who have successfully completed their BSEB registration process for Class 11 admission can check and download the dummy admit card for the entrance exam from the official website from October 11 to October 13, 2022.

If the name of the candidate, parents' name, name of the school, address, date of birth, gender, category name, photo, aadhar number, and mobile number are incorrect in the dummy admit card then candidates can make changes by logging in to the official website of BSEB with the help of their user id and password.

BSEB Class 11 Admission 2022: Steps To Register