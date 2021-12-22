BSEB has extended the Class 12 registration deadline

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has extended the Class 11 registration deadline till December 30. School heads are required to register the students who are going to appear for Class 12 examination 2023 on the official website– inter23.biharboardonline.com. Students who got registered previously but were not able to pay the fees can submit the fees till December 30.

BSEB shared an official notice and mentioned, "Keeping in view the interest of the student/students enrolled in the said period and the student/students deprived of the notification, the period is extended till 30.12.2021 for filling the application and depositing the fee. All the students/students deprived of the principal enlistment of the educational institution and the students enrolled through OFSS in the period from 18.12.2021 to 27.12.2021 can fill the online enlistment application till 30.12.2021 till the above extended date."

BSEB Class 12 2023 registration forms are available to download on the official website. Registration form for Arts, Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams are available to download. Students who have not registered themselves can contact their school authorities and get themselves registered.

BSEB has also released the Class 12 practical examination admit card 2022. School heads will be required to download the admit cards from the official website-- inter22.biharboardonline.com. School heads will have to sign the hard copy of the admit card and provide it to the students who are going to appear for the practical examination starting from January 10, 2022. Practical examination will continue till January 20, 2022. BSEB has also stated that these admit cards are only for practical examination and not for the theory exams.