BSEB Exams 2021: Tips To Prepare For Classes 10, 12 Bihar Board Papers

The Bihar Board Exams 2021 for Classes 10,12 will be held from February 1 in offline mode. It is the first state to begin the board exams while many other states have postponed their exams owing to the COVID-19 situation or to provide students more time to prepare for the exams. The board practical exams began on January 9 and will continue till January 18, 2021. As few days are left with the students to prepare for the board exams, here are some preparation tips to help them attempt the exams without stress. Earlier the Bihar Secondary Education Board (BSEB) has released a set of sample papers for Classes 10 and 12 to help the students understand the question paper pattern, marking scheme and practice finishing the actual paper within the time limit.

Read More: ‘Postpone Bihar Board Exams’, Request Classes 10, 12 Students

Some common tips to help to BSEB 2021 board exams students are-

Prepare from NCERT books - The National Council of Educational Research and Training provides coursebooks for Classes 10, 12 based on which the majority of board exam paper is being set. Even though there are several guides, books by private authors, and reading material available online, NCERT is considered to be enough to prepare for the exam syllabus.

Solve BSEB sample papers - The Bihar State Board of Education has released subject-wise sample papers for Classes 10, 12 on its official website. The sample papers are provided along with the marking scheme. Students must practice these papers to understand the question paper pattern and marking scheme. They would know how time to spend on each question as per their weightage and which section of the syllabus has been covered in what form. This would help to reduce the number of topics to be covered thoroughly during the last days before exams.

Revise the notes - It has been advised that instead of starting an entirely new section, it is better to revise the old sections to ensure proper grasp on those topics. Students may write their answers and tally them from the books. They can note down the difficult but important topics and keep memorising them. It has also been advised to understand the concepts rather than rote-learning. Often, the exam consists of High-order thinking questions (HOTS) that would require application of the general knowledge.

Solve last year question papers - Apart from the given sample papers, students may also attempt last year papers to get an idea of how the questions have been formed throughout the years. It will give a border perspective about the exams and help students get a fair idea of what kind of questions can be expected in the paper.